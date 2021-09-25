Q&A w/ Don Tony 9/16/21: Trying 1998 WWE Candy + WCW Sting Crazy Dips; CM Punk Contest; Your Calls
Don Tony On Twitter
GERWECK . NET WRESTLING NEWS
- New movie announced for John Cena
- Flair Issues Statement About Latest Dark Side of the Ring Episode About Chris Kanyon
- Notes on the WWE/FOX relationship
- Brian Lee to make rare appearance
- Notes on Jake Roberts and Booker T
- Matches Announced For AEW Dynamite, Hair vs. Hair Match Set For Next Week’s Rampage
- Poll results: Do you agree with Impact suspending Tommy Dreamer?
- Viewership for the Chris Kanyon Episode of Dark Side of the Ring
- Poll results: Mandy Rose reveals new look for NXT
- Edge returning on Smackdown next week
Recent Posts
- The Don Tony Show 9/25/21: WWE Extreme Rules Predictions; Homicide Makes AEW Debut; DT Destroys 1998 Up WCW Goldberg Talking Bop Bag
- Protected: Entries List: WWE Extreme Rules 2021 PPV Predictions Contest
- Protected: WWE Extreme Rules 2021 PPV Predictions Contest
- Q&A w/ DON TONY 9/23/21: AEW GRAND SLAM RATING; DT TRIES 2000 WCW GOLDBERG TOOTHPASTE; YOUR CALLS
- AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Post Show Review (Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (EP105) 09/15/21)