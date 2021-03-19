The Don Tony Show 03/19/2021



RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours 5 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Quick Smackdown Results 03/19/2021: Sasha Banks (c) def Nia Jax (SmackDown Women’s Title Match)… Dominik and Rey Mysterio def Street Profits… Otis and Chad Gable def Dominik and Rey Mysterio… King Corbin def Sami Zayn… Bianca Belair vs Shayna Baszler went to a no contest… Edge defJey Uso (Edge is Special Enforcer for Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan match at Fastlane)

=================

REMINDER: 'WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE' VIDEO! RETURNS *LIVE* THIS WEDNESDAY (03/24/2021) 10:05PM EST ON YOUTUBE

WND covers AEW, NXT, NWA. MLW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, and much more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and SPONSORS

SPONSORS

DON TONY IS NOW FEATURED ON PANDORA!

Pandora Radio has launched an all new Podcast section, which features a very limited number of shows. And we are proud to announce we were chosen to be one of them!

DTKC SHOW / BwB / BREAKFAST SOUP / MATARRAZ T-SHIRTS ON SALE!

PROGRAMMING NOTE: BREAKFAST SOUP RAW

Your next episode of the 'Breakfast Soup RAW' will air Monday March 22, 2021 LIVE at 11:05PM EST following WWE Raw.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: AMA / ASK DON TONY

Your next episode of the 'Ask Me Anything Q&A w/ Don Tony' will air Thursday March 25, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: THE DON TONY SHOW (SD)

Your next episode of the 'The Don Tony Show (SD)' will air Friday March 26, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST following WWE Smackdown.

===============

