Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (EP68) 01/06/2021
Running Time: 2 Hours 20 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash Night 1 Results (1/6/21): Young Bucks and SCU def The Acclaimed and TH2… Wardlow def Jake Hager… Cody Rhodes def Matt Sydal… Snoop Dogg ‘def’ Serpentico… Hikari Shida (c) def Abadon (AEW Women’s Title Match)… Kenny Omega (c) def Rey Fenix (AEW Heavyweight Title Match)
NXT: New Year’s Evil Results (1/6/21): Karrion Kross def Damian Priest… Santos Escobar (c) def Gran Metalik (NXT Cruiserweight Title Match)… Xia Li def Katrina Cortez… Raquel Gonzalez def Rhea Ripley (Last Woman Standing Match)… Kushida and Shotzi Blackheart def Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae… Finn Balor (c) def Kyle O’Reilly (NXT Heavyweight Title Match)
WND covers AEW, NXT, NWA. MLW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, and much more.
PROGRAMMING NOTE: THE DON TONY SHOW (SD)
Your next episode of the ‘The Don Tony Show (SD)’ will air Friday January 1, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST following WWE Smackdown.
PROGRAMMING NOTE: BREAKFAST SOUP RAW
Your next episode of the ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday January 4, 2021 LIVE at 11:05PM EST following WWE Raw.
