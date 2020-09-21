Breakfast Soup RAW Edition (The Don Tony Show) 09/21/2020



RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours 55 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony and MISH

Quick Synopsis: Full WWE Raw 9/21/20 recap and review… DT/MISH WWE Clash of Champions PPV Predictions… Retribution unmask, ink contracts, get nicknames and wrestle all in one night… DT and MISH fear WWE may true a Romeo and Juliet storyline with Aalyah and Buddy Murphy… Ivelisse responds to social media backlash from AEW Dynamite match vs Thunder Rosa… Raw BRAUNderground… DT / MISH idea: Move Mickie James to NXT… Tozawa gets devoured… DT idea: Survivor Series Match between WWE and Retribution with a big WWE star defecting (ala Steve Austin joining The Alliance)… Melina rips wrestling fake news sites falsely reporting WWE deal… Can someone explain to DT and MISH why Angie is out ringside every single week?… AEW Late Night Dynamite to air this Tuesday on TNT… Batista sporting bleached skin for upcoming DUNE movie… AEW Dark preview 9/22/20… DT/Mish discuss latest WWE Retribution reveal… How stupid is WWE for not posting wrestler names and important match stipulations on banners?… Live chat, SuperChat questions and comments and much more.

Quick Raw Results 9/21/2020: Andrade & Angel Garza def Seth Rollins & Murphy and Dominik Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo (will face Street Profits at C.O.C. for Raw Tag Titles)… Keith Lee def Drew McIntyre by DQ (c) (Non-Title Match)… Zelina def Mickie James (faces Asuka at Clash Of Champions)… Apollo Crews def Cedric Alexander… Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) def Nattie and Lana (Non-Title Match)… Asuka (c) def Peyton Royce by DQ (Non-Title Match)… Hurt Business (MVP, Bobby Lashley and Cedric Alexander) def Retribution (Slapjack, T-Bar, and Mace) by DQ;

Quick RAW UNDERGROUND Results 9/212020: Dolph Ziggler def Arturo Ruas… Riddick Moss def Erik… Braun Strowman def Dabba Kato

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO DON TONY SHOW (RAW) 09/14/2020 episode

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of DON TONY SHOW (RAW) 09/21/2020 episode

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE DON TONY SHOW (RAW) 09/21/2020 episode.

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 09/16/2020 YOUTUBE Episode 51

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 09/16/2020 Episode 51

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 09/16/2020 Episode 51.

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

=================

MIXLR RETURNS! For those that want to access the live shows but in audio only form, CLICK HERE when the shows air LIVE.

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================

REMINDER: ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE’ VIDEO! RETURNS *LIVE* THIS WEDNESDAY (09/23/2020) 10:05PM EST ON YOUTUBE

Immediately following NXT and AEW Dynamite, make sure to tune in LIVE for ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ hosted by Don Tony. And remember, the show is now VIDEO and streams live on YOUTUBE (CLICK HERE)

WND covers AEW, NXT, NWA. MLW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, and much more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.

===============

REMEMBER, ‘DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW’ IS NOW AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all future episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!

CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and SPONSORS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Ruperto Romero

Jsmoothy

Jonathan Hernandez

erockV1

Derek Brewer

Naeem Khalifa

Brandon Foley

Joseph Morrison

Chris Henry

Chatsiteforums.com

Sharon Pearce

Seth Washington

Whisperer Rob

G Unit- J Gambino

Garcia Akane

CM Black Pixels

Jacob Esten

Stel

Jerry Stewart

Johnny Morin

Michael Westphal

Chuck Lentz

John Krauser

Roger ‘Saul Goodman’ Rubio

Phatty 316

Don Tony’s Political Advisor (Anna)

D Boy Gentleman

Timothy Keel

Jeffrey Collins

Cockboy

Tom Boffa

Joseph Nykoluk

Nik O’ Time

Adam DeMouy

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Brent Webster

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Anthony Smith

James Gruesome

Marc Israel

Bob O Mac

CJ Uehara

Kress Mann

James Diehl

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Diogo Nobre

Tim Everhardt

Andrew 914

Russell Zavala

Murrell Coombes Jr

Keith Lee

John Garcia

Maddog No Good

Larry Traylor

Tommy Pockesci

Chris Lumnah

Douglas MacKay

Ernesto DiFenza

Billy Taylor

Karl Buteau aka Cheese&Rice

Michael Cuomo

Spider Lewin

SPONSORS

=================

DON TONY IS NOW FEATURED ON PANDORA!)

Pandora Radio has launched an all new Podcast section, which features a very limited number of shows. And we are proud to announce we were chosen to be one of them! If you haven’t experienced Pandora Radio, try it out. And if you are already a subscriber, you can now stream our entire library! Remember, at this time, all Podcasts on Pandora are available only thru their Phone App.

CLICK HERE to listen to The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, older episodes of DTKC SHOW, BwB, TWIWH, and more on Pandora thru your mobile phone now!

===============

DTKC SHOW / BwB / BREAKFAST SOUP / MATARRAZ T-SHIRTS ON SALE!

Pro Wrestling Tees has launched the only source for T-Shirts of’ Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show’, ‘Breakfast w/ Blasi’, ‘Breakfast Soup’, and even ‘Deli Man’! Please visit our T-Shirt store now. More designs will be added shortly.

CLICK HERE to visit our T-Shirt Store now!

===============

PROGRAMMING NOTE: THE DON TONY SHOW (RAW)

Your next episode of the ‘The Don Tony Show (RAW)’ will air Monday September 28, 2020 LIVE at 11:05PM EST following WWE Raw.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: THE DON TONY SHOW (SD)

Your next episode of the ‘The Don Tony Show (SD)’ will air Friday September 25, 2020 LIVE at 10:05PM EST following WWE Smackdown.

===============

CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER

CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES

CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO

CLICK HERE FOR BLUBRRY

CLICK HERE FOR IPHONE,IPAD, & IPOD TOUCH APP