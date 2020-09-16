Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (EP51) 09/16/2020
Running Time: 2 Hours 26 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony and MISH
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (9/16/20): FTR (c) def Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy (Non-Title Match)… Hangman Page def Frankie Kazarian… Chris Jericho and Jake Hager def Private Party… Thunder Rosa (c) def Ivelisse (NWA Women’s Title Match)… Best Friends def Santana and Ortiz (Parking Lot Brawl)
NXT Quick Results (9/16/20): Io Shirai (c) def Shotzi Blackheart (Non-Title Match)… Tommaso Ciampa def Desmond Troy… Kushida def Austin Theory… Breezango (c) def Imperium (NXT Tag Title Match)… Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter def Xia Li & Jessi Kamea… Killian Dain and Drake Maverick def Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish by DQ… Damien Priest (c) def Timothy Thatcher (NXT North American Championship)
