The Don Tony Show (RAW) 09/07/2020
RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours 19 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
Quick Synopsis: Full WWE Raw recap and review 9/7/20… Retribution speaks! Who was under the masks?!… Follow up up to DT’s rant (on 9/4 Don Tony Show): WWE banning performers from Twitch, Cameo, and others? NOPE!… WWE claims ownership of wrestlers’ real names while under contract? NOPE!. Reports of Paige ‘defiant’ of WWE orders? NOPE!. Lana was the last straw that led to WWE warnings? NOPE!… Andrew Yang plays politics with wrestling fans; and most fell for it hook, line, and sinker… Tony Khan is starting to realize that money and moderators can’t buy damage control with the handling of Matt Hardy head injury… Thunder Rosa reveals she turned down a WWE Tryout – as a referee!… RIP “Snakeman” Deven Michaels (39)… Cedric Alexander finally ‘joins’ the Hurt Business… AEW Dark and NXT Super Tuesday Previews (9/8/20)… Miro (Rusev) is not a fan of Dave Meltzer… Kurt Angle speaks on Brock Lesnar / WWE situation… Plus Live Chat, Super Chat questions and comments and much more.
Quick Raw Results 9/7/2020: Bobby Lashley, MVP & Shelton Benjamin def Apollo Crews, Ricochet & Cedric Alexander… Street Profits (c) def Andrade and Angel Garza (Non Title Match)… Peyton Royce defeated Billie Kay… Mickie James and Asuka def Lana and Nattie… Hurt Business defeated The Viking Raiders, Ricochet & Apollo Crews… Randy Orton def Keith Lee (DQ)… Riott Squad def Shayna Baszler (Handicap Match)… Nia Jax vs Riott Squad went to a no contest… Dominik Mysterio def Murphy (Street Fight)
Quick RAW UNDERGROUND Results 9/7/2020: Aleister Black def ???… Kevin Owens vs Aleister Black went to a no contest.
WND covers AEW, NXT, NWA. MLW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, and much more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.
