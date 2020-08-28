Tags
The Don Tony Show (YouTube) 8/28/2020
Running Time: 4 Hours
Hosted by Don Tony
Quick Synopsis: Full WWE SmackDown recap and review 8/28/20… Roman Reigns aligns with Paul Heyman!… Could Retribution help Roman Reigns win the Universal Title at Payback?… Did Tony Khan just have his ‘TNA Cast Members’ moment? WWE Payback PPV Predictions… DT will be on ThunderDome during WWE Payback PPV… AEW Dynamite recap 8/27/20… How great was it to see and hear AEW fans sing along to Judas?… Tay Conti joining Dark Order?… Young Bucks kick Hangman Page out of The Elite… Current AEW All Out PPV Lineup… Jon Moxley tops PWI 500. DT reveals PWI #2 – 25… NXT / AEW ratings… RIP Bullet Bob Armstrong (80) and RIP Chadwick Bosemen (43)… As DT predicted during their pregnancy, Nikki and Brie Bella reveal the names of their newborns – to People Magazine… Cool Don Tony anniversary involving XPW and the ‘Hostile Takeover’ of ECW Arena and Philly. Live Chat, Super Chat Questions / Comments and much more. Enjoy!
WWE Smackdown (8/28/20) Quick Results: Jeff Hardy (c) def Shinsuke Nakamura (IC Title Match)… Matt Riddle def Shorty G… Braun Strowman def Drew Gulak… Cesaro def Kalisto… Big E, Otis and Tucker def Sheamus, Miz and Morrison
AEW (8/27/20) Quick Results: Tag Team Gauntlet: Young Bucks def Natural Nightmares, Best Friends def Young Bucks, FTR def Best Friends (Faces Omega / Page for AEW Tag Titles at All Out PPV)… Lance Archer def Sean Maluta… Lucha Bros and Butcher + Blade def Sonny Kiss, Joey Janela, Brian Pillman Jr and Griff Garrioson… Big Swole def Penelope Ford and Reba… Sammy Guevara def Matt Hardy (Tables Match)
