Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (EP48) 08/26/2020



Running Time: 2 Hours 31 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Quick synopsis: Full WWE NXT recap and review 8/26/20… Karrion Kross relinquishes NXT Heavyweight Title due to injury… Breezango FINALLY win Tag Team Titles… 60 Minute Iron Man Match for NXT Title on ‘Super Tuesday’ (9/1)… Stu Bennett (Wade Barrett) joins NXT commentating booth for one week only. DT thinks otherwise… Breaking down the quarter hour ratings for NXT 8/19/20 and AEW 8/22/20… Winner of Kenny Omega signed Funko Pop revealed… Preview of AEW Dynamite (Thursday 8/27/20)… DT thinks NWA has been the hardest hit because of pandemic… Jon Moxley says ThunderDome masquerades the bigger problem with WWE… Chris Jericho On WWE’s ThunderDome & Talks about AEW’s Shows with Fans… MLW hires a Covid-19 Compliance Officer. And for $50 plus two hours of your time, you can be one too. Live chat, Super Chat Questions and comments. And at the very end, some serious conversation regarding the Jacob Blake tragedy, Law Enforcement, the court system and lots more. It was a conversation our live audience wanted discussed and really opened up about. Enjoy this episode.

NXT Results (8/12/20): Breezango def Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel (New NXT Tag Champions)… Tommaso Ciampa def Jake Atlas… Shotzi Blackheart def Mia Yim… Santos Escobar def Isaiah Swerve Scott (NXT Cruiserweight Title Match)… Kyle O’Reilly def Drake Maverick… Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez def Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley

NOTE: AEW airs Thursday 8/27/20 LIVE at 8PM EST on TNT. DT’s recap of Dynamite will be part of Friday’s Don Tony Show episode.

=================

WND covers AEW, NXT, NWA. MLW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, and much more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.

===============

===============

SPONSORS

=================

