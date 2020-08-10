Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 08/10/2020
RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours
Hosted by Don Tony and Kev Castle
Quick Synopsis: Full WWE Raw review 8/10/20… RIP James ‘Kamala’ Harris (70)… Don Tony idea: Shane McMahon as the leader of Retribution… Shayna Baszler, Dabba Kato and Arturo Ruas shine on Raw Underground… DTKC debate Chris Jericho and Fozzy performing in Sturgis, SD… Randy Orton ‘punts’ Ric Flair on Raw… Mickie James returns to Raw after one year absence… MVP signs a multi year contract extension with WWE… Current Summerslam PPV card… Get your King Corbin trading cards ready for DT!… Plus live chat, Super Chat Questions for DT and much more.
Quick Raw Results 8/10/20: Seth Rollins def Humberto Carrillo… Angelo Dawkins def Andrade… Bianca Belair def Zelina Vega… Shelton Benjamin def Apollo Crews (c) Non Title Match… Viking Raiders, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander def Akira Tozawa and The Ninjas… R-Truth def Tozawa (c) New 24/7 Champion… Peyton Royce def Liv Morgan… Asuka def Bailey Non Title Match (Asuka vs Sasha at Summerslam)… Randy Orton def Kevin Owens
Quick RAW UNDERGROUND Results 8/10/20:Riddick Moss def Cal Bloom… Arturo Ruas def ???… Dabba Kato def ???… Shayna Baszler def Marina Tucker
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO 08/10/2020 DTKC episode
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of 08/10/2020 DTKC episode
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE 08/10/2020 DTKC episode.
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO THE DON TONY SHOW 08/07/2020 YOUTUBE episode
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of THE DON TONY SHOW 08/07/2020 episode
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE THE DON TONY SHOW 08/07/2020 episode.
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO YOUTUBE WEDNESDAY DON-O-MITE 08/05/2020 Episode 45
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY DON-O-MITE 08/05/2020 Episode 45
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE WEDNESDAY DON-O-MITE 08/05/2020 Episode 45
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!
=================
DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL
=================
REMINDER: ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE‘ VIDEO! RETURNS *LIVE* THIS WEDNESDAY (08/12/2020) 10:05PM EST ON YOUTUBE
Immediately following NXT and AEW Dynamite, make sure to tune in LIVE for ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ hosted by Don Tony. And remember, the show is now VIDEO and streams live on YOUTUBE (CLICK HERE)
WND covers AEW, NXT, NWA. MLW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, and much more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.
===============
IF YOU ARE A FAN OF ‘DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW’ and ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE’ and just can’t get enough of the shows, check out our PATREON PAGE!
You’ll gain access to our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of DTKC Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, and The Don Tony Show. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
In addition to the shows, we hold monthly PPV Predictions Contests with great prizes! And by signing up, you’ll help us keep the DTKC Show and BwB free for everyone, and get interactive with DTKC like never before. You get it all for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit our Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and SPONSORS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Ruperto Romero
- Jsmoothy
- Jonathan Hernandez
- erockV1
- Derek Brewer
- Naeem Khalifa
- Brandon Foley
- Joseph Morrison
- Chris Henry
- Chatsiteforums.com
- Sharon Pearce
- Seth Washington
- Whisperer Rob
- G Unit- J Gambino
- Garcia Akane
- CM Black Pixels
- Jacob Esten
- Stel
- Jerry Stewart
- Johnny Morin
- Michael Westphal
- Chuck Lentz
- John Krauser
- Roger ‘Saul Goodman’ Rubio
- Phatty 316
- Don Tony’s Political Advisor (Anna)
- D Boy Gentleman
- Timothy Keel
- Jeffrey Collins
- Cockboy
- Tom Boffa
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Nik O’ Time
- Adam DeMouy
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Brent Webster
- Aaron Kloss
- Alton Ehia
- Anthony Smith
- James Gruesome
- Marc Israel
- Bob O Mac
- CJ Uehara
- Kress Mann
- James Diehl
- ‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers
- Diogo Nobre
- Tim Everhardt
- Andrew 914
- Russell Zavala
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Keith Lee
- John Garcia
- Maddog No Good
- Larry Traylor
- Tommy Pockesci
- Chris Lumnah
- Douglas MacKay
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Billy Taylor
- Karl Buteau aka Cheese&Rice
- Michael Cuomo
- Spider Lewin
SPONSORS
- TEXAS PODCAST MASSACRE Awesome Horror Film Themed Podcast
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- ROCKED REVIEWS Very unique & entertainment Music Themed Podcast
YouTube: Rocked Reviews
- ELOMIN SHA: DISPLATE STORE Pop Culture Artwork
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)
- YOUR BEST BARGAINS LLC: AMAZON STORE / EBAY STORE
- RAUL ROMO’S HOUSE OF CARDS PRO WRESTLING CARDS, VINTAGE PACKS, & MORE ON EBAY!
=================
PANDORA, WE’RE HERE! (DTKC SHOW NOW ON PANDORA!)
Pandora Radio has launched an all new Podcast section, which features a very limited number of shows. And we are proud to announce we were chosen to be one of them! If you haven’t experienced Pandora Radio, try it out. And if you are already a subscriber, you can now stream our entire library! Remember, at this time, all Podcasts on Pandora are available only thru their Phone App.
CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW, BwB, TWIWH, and more on Pandora thru your mobile phone now!
===============
DTKC SHOW / BwB / BREAKFAST SOUP / MATARRAZ T-SHIRTS ON SALE!
Pro Wrestling Tees has launched the only source for T-Shirts of’ Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show’, ‘Breakfast w/ Blasi’, ‘Breakfast Soup’, and even ‘Deli Man’! Please visit our T-Shirt store now. More designs will be added shortly.
CLICK HERE to visit our T-Shirt Store now!
===============
PROGRAMMING NOTE: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW
Your next episode of the ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ will air Monday August 17, 2020 LIVE at 11:15PM EST following WWE Raw.
Thank you to everyone who enjoys what we do. Please spread the word of our show. You are the reason why our show now receives over 150,000 downloads weekly and over six million downloads annually!
===============
CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
CLICK HERE FOR BLUBRRY
CLICK HERE FOR IPHONE,IPAD, & IPOD TOUCH APP