The Don Tony Show (YouTube) 07/31/2020



Running Time: 2 Hours 48 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Quick Synopsis: Full WWE Smackdown 7/31/20 recap and review… WWE quadruples their profits for Q2 2020, and the non business folk are triggered… Anyone notice what investors did NOT ask Vince McMahon during WWE Conference Call? And Vince’s scapegoat answers are revealing more and more how out of touch or disinterested he is with 2020 wrestling… RIP Baron Autographed Topps Rookie Card… Big E very impressive starting his singles run defeating The Miz… Eddie Kingston signs with AEW and the concern for NWA grows… DT wants to ban the Canadian Destroyer from wrestling for a few months… WWE brings back the idea of Nikki Cross joining Bray Wyatt… Breaking down AEW vs NXT Quarterly Hour Ratings for 7/22/20 AND 7/29/20… RIP Mark ‘Rollerball’ Rocco (69)… New Matt Hardy Shirt ‘Deletes’ Trump and Biden… WWE adds Payback PPV – ONE week after SummerSlam… Chris Jericho plugs Talk ‘N Shop A Mania PPV… TWIWH (This Week In Wrestling History)… Riddick Moss’ confusing comments on his WWE absence.. Live Chat / Super Chat Questions / Comments and much more.

