Tags
Related Posts
Share This
The Don Tony Show (YouTube) 07/10/2020
Running Time: 3 Hours 19 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
Quick Synopsis: WWE Smackdown (7/10/20) recap… Songs that should have appeared on Smackdown Karaoke… Looking at the AEW and NXT 7/8/20 quarter hour ratings. What scored highest, lowest, head to head, etc… Tony Khan needs to stop the twitter storms about ratings and 18-34 demo… Keith Lee speaks on being the representation and inspiration for African Americans worldwide and pays tribute to Killer Tim Brooks (RIP)… DT plays the recorder… Matt Riddle goes public about his infidelity and denies any sexual abuse accusations… TWIWH returns (in a limited capacity)!… This Week In Wrestling History for July 10 thru July 16… Condolences to Konnan and The McMahon family… Prayers to Lana and her parents… Congrats to new Dad; Angelo Dawkins… Renee Young and Jon Moxley both test negative for Covid-19… List of WWE stars who have not appeared on TV (in ring / ringside) since the latest outbreak… AEW Puppy Battle Royal… Latest WWE 2K Battlegrounds Video Trailer… Bar Fight (Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus) added to WWE Extreme Rules… AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen preview… A&E starts filming documentary on Steve Austin with Roddy Piper, Shawn Michaels, Booker T, and others on the horizon… Plus Live Chat / Super Chat and more.
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO 07/10/2020 YOUTUBE episode
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of 07/10/2020 episode
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE 07/10/2020 episode.
CLICK HERE to listen to the 07/10/2020 episode online.
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 07/08/2020 YOUTUBE Episode 41
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 7/08/2020 Episode 41
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 07/08/2020 Episode 41.
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!
=================
DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL
=================
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and SPONSORS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Derek Brewer
- Charlie Ward
- Naeem Khalifa
- Jon Reynolds
- Brandon Foley
- Joseph Morrison
- Chris Henry
- Chatsiteforums.com
- Sharon Pearce
- Julius Tillery
- Seth Washington
- Whisperer Rob
- G Unit- J Gambino
- Garcia Akane
- CM Black Pixels
- Jacob Esten
- Stel
- Jerry Stewart
- Johnny Morin
- Michael Westphal
- Chuck Lentz
- John Krauser
- Roger ‘Saul Goodman’ Rubio
- Phatty 316
- Don Tony’s Political Advisor (Anna)
- D Boy Gentleman
- Ernesto Di Fenza
- Timothy Keel
- Jeffrey Collins
- Cockboy
- Tom Boffa
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Nik O’ Time
- Paul Convoy
- Adam DeMouy
- Billy Taylor
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Brent Webster
- Aaron Kloss
- Alton Ehia
- Anthony Smith
- James Gruesome
- Marc Israel
- Bob O Mac
- CJ Uehara
- Kress Mann
- James Diehl
- ‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers
- Diogo Nobre
- Tim Everhardt
- Andrew 914
- Russell Zavala
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Douglas MacKay
- Keith Lee
- James Farmer
- John Garcia
- Maddog No Good
- Larry Traylor
- Tommy Pockesci
- Chris Lumnah
- Julien LeBlanc
- Karl Buteau aka Cheese&Rice
- Spider Lewin
- Rob McCabe
- Brian Byrne
- Michael Cuomo
SPONSORS
- TEXAS PODCAST MASSACRE Awesome Horror Film Themed Podcast
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- ROCKED REVIEWS Very unique & entertainment Music Themed Podcast
YouTube: Rocked Reviews
- ELOMIN SHA: DISPLATE STORE Pop Culture Artwork
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)
- YOUR BEST BARGAINS LLC: AMAZON STORE / EBAY STORE
- RAUL ROMO’S HOUSE OF CARDS PRO WRESTLING CARDS, VINTAGE PACKS, & MORE ON EBAY!
===============
REMINDER: ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE‘ VIDEO! RETURNS *LIVE* NEXT WEDNESDAY (06/17/2020) 10:05PM EST ON YOUTUBE!
Immediately following NXT and AEW Dynamite, make sure to tune in LIVE for ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ hosted by Don Tony. And remember, the show is now VIDEO and streams live on YOUTUBE!
W.N.D covers AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, ROH, and more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.
===============
IF YOU ARE A FAN OF ‘DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW’ and ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE’ and just can’t get enough of the shows, check out our PATREON PAGE!
You’ll gain access to our Patreon Exclusive LIVE show every FRIDAY after WWE Smackdown. You can also enjoy our Patreon exclusive podcasts such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of DTKC Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, and The Don Tony Show. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
In addition to the shows, we hold monthly PPV Predictions Contests with great prizes! And by signing up, you’ll help us keep the DTKC Show and BwB free for everyone, and get interactive with DTKC like never before. You get it all for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit our Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
PANDORA, WE’RE HERE! (DTKC SHOW NOW ON PANDORA!)
Pandora Radio has launched an all new Podcast section, which features a very limited number of shows. And we are proud to announce we were chosen to be one of them! If you haven’t experienced Pandora Radio, try it out. And if you are already a subscriber, you can now stream our entire library! Remember, at this time, all Podcasts on Pandora are available only thru their Phone App.
CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW, BwB, TWIWH, and more on Pandora thru your mobile phone now!
===============
DTKC SHOW / BwB / BREAKFAST SOUP / MATARRAZ T-SHIRTS ON SALE!
Pro Wrestling Tees has launched the only source for T-Shirts of’ Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show’, ‘Breakfast w/ Blasi’, ‘Breakfast Soup’, and even ‘Deli Man’! Please visit our T-Shirt store now. More designs will be added shortly.
CLICK HERE to visit our T-Shirt Store now!
===============
CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
CLICK HERE FOR BLUBRRY
CLICK HERE FOR IPHONE,IPAD, & IPOD TOUCH APP