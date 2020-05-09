DON TONY and MISH TAKE THE PAQUI ONE CHIP CHALLENGE (THE WORLD’S HOTTEST CHIP JUST GOT EVEN HOTTER)
- UFC fighter staying in same hotel with AEW wrestlers tests positive for COVID-19
- WWE remembers Little Richard
- New MITB Matches Announced
- 5/8/20 WWE Smackdown Viewership
- Michelle McCool talks the end of the streak and who was originally chosen to break it
- Source: Brendan Vink is in for a huge push on Raw
- No new matches aired on 205 Live
- Heath Slater says storyline was meant for him to win his job back by beating Miz for the IC Title
- Photo: Hulk Hogan is immortal
- WWE SmackDown Report 5/8/2020