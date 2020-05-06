Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (EP33) 05/05/2020



Running Time: 3 Hours 9 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Quick synopsis: Live AEW Dynamite and NXT (tape delay) results including: A very entertaining Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega Street Fight, Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s memorable NXT debut, Velveteen Dream vs Adam Cole for NXT Title, Io Shirai vs Charlotte for NXT Women’s Title ends in fu**ery, Jon Moxley vs Frankie Kazarian, Johnny Gargano vs Dominik Dijakovic, Cody vs Joey Janela, MJF returns and more… Remembering Supreme / XPW (RIP)… AEW Fined $10,000 For Lights Out Match (Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega) At Full Gear, and Chris Cruise a lowlife rat… Cody’s ignorant reason for not wanting an ‘On Air GM or Authority Figure’ in AEW… What Velveteen Dream Clout Chasers and The Wizard Of Oz have in common… Noone should complain about Drake Maverick storyline no matter the outcome… Now batting, for Chris Jericho on commentary: Number 10, Shawn Spears, Number 10…You have been warned: EC3 joins Cameo… Jim Cornette on The Revolt (The Revival) and why AEW (not NWA) is their likely destination… Impact Wrestling results including new tournament announced… Ken Shamrock’s book hits stores… Sunny issues speaks on her continued battle with alcoholism, recent jail stint, and her successful OnlyFans account… Latest news on ROH, MLW, NJPW… Results of last week’s AEW / NXT ratings predictions and an interesting prediction for this week’s TV and much more. Thank you and all the best!

