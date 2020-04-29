Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (EP32) 04/29/2020



Running Time: 2 Hours

Hosted by Don Tony

Brief synopsis: AEW stupidly announces the TNT Champion (Cody or Lance Archer) will be crowned not on TNT, but the Double Or Nothing PPV. However, a hilarious ‘Manitoba Melee’ on AEW Dynamite (DT gathered the complete list of cameos)… Complete AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA recap and reviews… Flushing the latest Velveteen Dream clout chasers down the toilet… DT gets his dream match: Brodie Lee vs Marko Stunt.. Drake Maverick def Tony Nese and survives another WWE week… DT believes 05/06 AEW and NXT may be the best empty arena wrestling episodes to date… Praise for the latest Dark Side of The Ring episode featuring ‘Dr D.’ David Schultz and the John Stossel slaps heard around the world!… Remembering Chris Candido (who passed away FIFTEEN YEARS AGO this week)… Impact Wrestling ‘Rebellion’ (Night Two) results… Live chat / super chat and much more!

