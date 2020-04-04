The Don Tony Show (YouTube) 04/03/2020 w/ WrestleMania 36 Predictions



Running Time: 2 Hour 14 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Don Tony’s WrestleMania 36 Predictions: Charlotte, Drew McIntyre (by DQ), Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Miz & Morrison, Street Profits, Kabuki Warriors, Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles, Edge, Seth Rollins, Aleister Black, Elias, Otis (Note: The Lesnar / McIntyre discussion cut off tonight but DT discussed Monday that WWE should hold off McIntyre winning the title until the next PPV if live crowds can return.

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO 04/03/2020 YOUTUBE episode

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of 04/03/2020 episode

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE 04/03/2020 episode.

CLICK HERE to listen to the 04/03/2020 episode online.

CLICK HERE for the VIDEO version of EP28 WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE (04/01/2020)

CLICK HERE to download the AUDIO version EP28 WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE (04/01/2020)

CLICK HERE for the VIDEO version of Breakfast Soup 03/27/2020 (Charity Stream For Covid-19 Fund)

CLICK HERE to download the AUDIO version Breakfast Soup 03/27/2020 (Charity Stream For Covid-19 Fund)

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

NOTE FROM DT: There will be a complete WrestleMania 36 PPV Recap LIVE on YouTube Sunday 04/04/2020. Start time is five minutes after WM 36 ends.

Special shout out to Lee Friel, Joe Nyko, and everyone who took part in our charity show last week for the United Way Covid-19 Relief Fund. Mish and I had a blast doing almost five hours for your viewing pleasure. Another marathon show is coming sooner than you expect 🙂

=================

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM AND YOUTUBE!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================





REMINDER: ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE‘ VIDEO! RETURNS *LIVE* NEXT WEDNESDAY (04/08/2020) 10:15PM EST ON YOUTUBE!

Immediately following NXT and AEW Dynamite, make sure to tune in LIVE for ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ hosted by Don Tony. And remember, the show is now VIDEO and streams live on YOUTUBE!

W.N.D covers AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, ROH, and more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.

===============

IF YOU ARE A FAN OF ‘DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW’ and ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE’ and just can’t get enough of the shows, check out our PATREON PAGE!

You’ll gain access to our Patreon Exclusive LIVE show every FRIDAY after WWE Smackdown. You can also enjoy our Patreon exclusive podcasts such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of DTKC Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, and The Don Tony Show. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

In addition to the shows, we hold monthly PPV Predictions Contests with great prizes! And by signing up, you’ll help us keep the DTKC Show and BwB free for everyone, and get interactive with DTKC like never before. You get it all for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit our Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

PANDORA, WE’RE HERE! (DTKC SHOW NOW ON PANDORA!)

Pandora Radio has launched an all new Podcast section, which features a very limited number of shows. And we are proud to announce we were chosen to be one of them! If you haven’t experienced Pandora Radio, try it out. And if you are already a subscriber, you can now stream our entire library! Remember, at this time, all Podcasts on Pandora are available only thru their Phone App.

CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW, BwB, TWIWH, and more on Pandora thru your mobile phone now!

===============

DTKC SHOW / BwB / BREAKFAST SOUP / MATARRAZ T-SHIRTS ON SALE!

Pro Wrestling Tees has launched the only source for T-Shirts of’ Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show’, ‘Breakfast w/ Blasi’, ‘Breakfast Soup’, and even ‘Deli Man’! Please visit our T-Shirt store now. More designs will be added shortly.

CLICK HERE to visit our T-Shirt Store now!

===============

CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER

CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES

CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO

CLICK HERE FOR BLUBRRY

CLICK HERE FOR IPHONE,IPAD, & IPOD TOUCH APP