Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 12/23/2019
RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 33 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle
=================
REMINDER: ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE‘ RETURNS *LIVE* NEXT WEDNESDAY (01/01/2020) 10PM EST!
Immediately following NXT and AEW Dynamite, make sure to tune in LIVE for ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ hosted by Don Tony.
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite streams live on MIXLR and our DISCORD channel at 10PM EST.
W.N.D covers AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, ROH, and more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.
Note: Breakfast With Blasi remains and will continue to be offered bi-monthly.
=================
DTKC AND WRESTLING SOUP ARE NOW ON DISCORD!
Join DTKC, Mish, Joey Numbas and fellow members of our DTKC Show family as we take our shows to a whole new interactive level. Join the thousands who have already signed up. Coming soon, call-ins to our shows, video podcasts, bonus content exclusive for our Patrons, impromptu chats with Mish and DT, even gaming! Want to challenge DT to some Poker? Spades? Hearts and more? Sign up now. It’s free for everyone (Patrons and Non-Patrons) and you’ll have a blast!
===============
IF YOU ARE A FAN OF ‘DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW’ and ‘BREAKFAST WITH BLASI’ and just can’t get enough of the shows, check out our PATREON PAGE!
You’ll gain access to our Patreon Exclusive LIVE show every FRIDAY after WWE Smackdown. You can also enjoy our Patreon exclusive podcasts such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of DTKC Show, Breakfast With Blasi, and TWIWH. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
In addition to the shows, we hold monthly PPV Predictions Contests with great prizes! And by signing up, you’ll help us keep the DTKC Show and BwB free for everyone, and get interactive with DTKC like never before. You get it all for as little as $2!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and SPONSORS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Sharon Pearce
- Julius Tillery
- Aaron from Anaheim
- Seth Washington
- Isaac Foxx
- Whisperer Rob
- G Unit- J Gambino
- Neil Macleod
- VICKCONDOR!
- Garcia Akane
- CM Black Pixels
- Jacob Esten
- Michaeljon Buchanan
- Stel
- Derek Brewer
- Jerry Stewart
- Johnny Morin
- Michael Westphal
- Brandon Foley
- Chuck Lentz
- Tony
- Chris Harris
- Keith Doherty
- John Krauser
- Roger ‘Saul Goodman’ Rubio
- Phatty 316
- Stan ‘The Man’ Laudon
- Don Tony’s Political Advisor
- D Boy Gentleman
- Ernesto Di Fenza
- Timothy Keel
- Kane Shaw
- Jeffrey Collins
- James Mills
- Cockboy
- Jsmooty
- Tom Boffa
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Nik O’ Time
- Michael Rhino
- Paul Convoy
- Adam DeMouy
- Billy Taylor
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Brent Webster
- Aaron Kloss
- Alton Ehia
- Anthony Smith
- James Gruesome
- Marc Israel
- Bob O Mac
- CJ Uehara
- Kress Mann
- James Diehl
- ‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers
- Diogo Nobre
- John Coffee
- Tim Everhardt
- Andrew 914
- Donald J Trump
- Russell Zavala
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Douglas MacKay
- Keith Lee
- James Farmer
- John Garcia
- Maddog No Good
- Larry Traylor
- Tommy Pockesci
- Zack Spoonamore
- Chris Lumnah
- Rich Maharg
- Julien LeBlanc
- Big Red Brandon Ryce
- Karl Buteau aka Cheese&Rice
- Spider Lewin
- Rob McCabe
- Brian Byrne
- Daniel Warren
- Michael Cuomo
SPONSORS
- CANVAS THEORY PRO WRESTLING STORE Pro wrestling attire with STYLE!
- TEXAS PODCAST MASSACRE Awesome Horror Film Themed Podcast
- ISAAC FOXX CUSTOM POETRY Custom poetry for any occasion. Don Tony approved!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- ROCKED REVIEWS Very unique & entertainment Music Themed Podcast
YouTube: Rocked Reviews
- THE SNEAKER ADDICT (DJ DELZ SNEAKER PODCAST)YouTube: The Sneaker Addict
- ELOMIN SHA: DISPLATE STORE Pop Culture Artwork
- SUB ZERO COMICS Wrestling, Comics, and Pop Culture Collectibles
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (YouTube: Undercover Capes)
- YOUR BEST BARGAINS LLC: AMAZON STORE / EBAY STORE
- RAUL ROMO’S HOUSE OF CARDS PRO WRESTLING CARDS, VINTAGE PACKS, & MORE ON EBAY!
=================
PANDORA, WE’RE HERE! (DTKC SHOW NOW ON PANDORA!)
Pandora Radio has launched an all new Podcast section, which features a very limited number of shows. And we are proud to announce we were chosen to be one of them! If you haven’t experienced Pandora Radio, try it out. And if you are already a subscriber, you can now stream our entire library! Remember, at this time, all Podcasts on Pandora are available only thru their Phone App.
===============
DTKC SHOW / BwB / BREAKFAST SOUP / MATARRAZ T-SHIRTS ON SALE!
Pro Wrestling Tees has launched the only source for T-Shirts of’ Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show’, ‘Breakfast w/ Blasi’, ‘Breakfast Soup’, and even ‘Deli Man’! Please visit our T-Shirt store now. More designs will be added shortly.
===============
PROGRAMMING NOTE: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW
Your next episode of the ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ will air Monday December 30, 2019 LIVE at 11PM EST following WWE Raw.
Thank you to everyone who enjoys what we do. Please spread the word of our show. You are the reason why our show now receives over 150,000 downloads weekly and over six million downloads annually!
===============
